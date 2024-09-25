Imperial flag football takes close game over Southwest

The Tigers fought off a Eagles comeback effort to get them to their eighth win on the season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial flag football (8-3) defeated Southwest (3-7) 14-12 at Eagle Field on Wednesday night.

It initially looked like the Tigers would run away with the game, taking a 14-0 lead in the first half after a touchdown and extra point reception from senior Hannah Johnson.

Southwest then responded with two straight interceptions, but couldn't capitalize with a score off either to close out the first.

The Eagles would then make things interesting in the second, scoring two touchdowns, but costly extra point misses kept them down by two.

Eventually that slim lead was enough for Imperial to get the win.

The Tigers will look to extend their current winning streak to three when they welcome in Holtville on Monday Oct. 5.

Southwest meanwhile will take on San Ysidro at home on Friday.