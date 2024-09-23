Lions Hold Off Cardinals for 20-13 Win

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray led the offense with a strong first half, throwing for 205 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. However, the Lions’ defense clamped down after halftime, allowing only a field goal and stopping several crucial drives as Arizona’s record dropped to 1-2.

Murray connected with rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 10-yard touchdown in the first quarter to tie the game 7-7, but Detroit responded quickly. The Lions capitalized on a trick play to take a 20-7 lead before halftime. Jared Goff connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown, who lateraled to Jahmyr Gibbs, completing a well-executed hook-and-ladder play to extend Detroit's lead.

“We had some good moments in the first half, but we didn’t execute when we needed to in the second,” Murray said. “We’ve got to be better down the stretch.”

The Cardinals had multiple opportunities to cut into the Lions’ lead in the second half. Early in the third quarter, Murray was picked off in the end zone by Detroit safety Kerby Joseph, halting what looked like a promising drive. Later, after linebacker Dennis Gardeck intercepted Goff and gave Arizona excellent field position at Detroit’s 33-yard line, the Lions’ defense stiffened, stopping Murray just short of a first down on a fourth-down attempt.

Despite the offensive struggles, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon saw positives in the team’s effort.

“We didn’t make enough plays in all three phases, that’s what it came down to,” Gannon said. “But I did think we battled and fought. If we clean up some mistakes, we’ll be back on track.”

The Cardinals were already without starting right tackle Kelvin Beachum due to a hamstring injury, and they lost more key players during the game. Jackson Barton, who was starting in Beachum’s place, exited in the fourth quarter with a toe injury, and defensive lineman Justin Jones left in the second half with a triceps injury.

Tight end Trey McBride was evaluated for a concussion in the second half, further adding to Arizona’s growing list of injuries.

The Cardinals will look to bounce back next Sunday as they host the Washington Commanders at State Farm Stadium. Arizona will aim to clean up the mistakes and improve their execution as they search for their second win of the season.