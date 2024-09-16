Skip to Content
Gila Ridge volleyball drops fourth straight, loses at home to Williams Field

Despite a close game in the second set, the Hawks dropped the match in four sets

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge volleyball (1-6) dropped Monday's home match to Williams Field (11-4) three sets to one.

After losing set one 13-25, the Hawks would put up a fight in set two.

A run of four aces from senior Laci Haxton would make it a 12-11 score in the middle of the set.

Ultimately however, Gila Ridge would go on to drop the set narrowly, 25-23, then losing sets three (25-20) and four (25-17) to drop the match.

The loss is the fourth straight for the Hawks, who have only won two sets in total though those games.

Gila Ridge will look to bounce back on the road Thursday, when they take on the Basha Bears (4-5).

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

