Diamondbacks and Padres gain breathing room in NL Wild Card race as Mets fall to Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres have positioned themselves firmly in the National League (NL) Wild Card race after a scorching hot start following the MLB All-Star break.

Both teams, at one point deadlocked with identical records of 69-53, have been in a tight battle not only for a Wild Card spot but also for the NL West division lead, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Since the break, the Diamondbacks surged to a 20-5 record over their first eight series, leading the league in both batting average and slugging. This run propelled them into serious contention for the division crown, currently held by the Dodgers, who have dominated the NL West for much of the past decade.

While the Dodgers hold a comfortable lead, the battle for the Wild Card remains fierce. Both the Padres and Diamondbacks are vying to hold off surges from the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves, teams that have been strong contenders down the stretch.

Saturday's 6-4 victory by the Philadelphia Phillies over the Mets gave both the Diamondbacks and Padres some much-needed breathing room. The Mets' loss not only widened the gap in the Wild Card standings but also highlighted the importance of every game as the season nears its end.

With the Mets now having one more loss, the Diamondbacks and Padres find themselves in an advantageous position.

As they continue their quest for postseason play, every game becomes crucial, and they'll need to maintain their recent form to secure a spot in October baseball.