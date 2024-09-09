Damar Hamlin returns to the field after suffering cardiac arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was back on the field for this first game since suffering a cardiac arrest in January of 2023.

Hamlin only played in three pre-season games and five regular games last season, but has worked his way all the back to a starting position at safety for the Bills.

On Sunday, he took the field in the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

It was at the end of the 2022 season that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest episode in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Hamlin earned the starting spot because of his consistent efforts.