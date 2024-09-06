Central continues hot start, takes down Yuma Catholic in five sets

The Spartans looked dominant to start, but ended up having to take down the Shamrocks in a back and forth match

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Central volleyball (12-5) defeated Yuma Catholic (0-2) in straight sets on the road Thursday.

The Spartans looked dominant in the first set, jumping out to a 10-4 lead, eventually taking it 25-13.

Following a 25-18 win in set number two, Yuma Catholic then stormed back in sets two and three to tie and force a fifth set.

However, Central would finish the job and win the fifth 15-12 for their fourth straight win overall.

The Spartans will be back in action on Friday, facing three different teams for tournament play.

Yuma Catholic will