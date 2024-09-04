Skip to Content
Vincent Memorial flag football dominates Holtville on the road

today at 11:46 PM
Published 11:52 PM

The Scots continued their great start to the season, jumping out to a 27-0 lead in the first half

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Vincent Memorial flag football (4-0) continued their impressive start to the season, defeating Holtville (1-5) 50-0.

The Scots jumped out with 27 unanswered points in just the first half, including a 50-yard passing touchdown from freshman quarterback Azul Trujillo.

Vincent will be in action again on Sept 18., when they host Imperial.

Holtville meanwhile will next take the field on Sept 9., when they take on Southwest.

Sports

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

