Vincent Memorial flag football dominates Holtville on the road

The Scots continued their great start to the season, jumping out to a 27-0 lead in the first half

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Vincent Memorial flag football (4-0) continued their impressive start to the season, defeating Holtville (1-5) 50-0.

The Scots jumped out with 27 unanswered points in just the first half, including a 50-yard passing touchdown from freshman quarterback Azul Trujillo.

Vincent will be in action again on Sept 18., when they host Imperial.

Holtville meanwhile will next take the field on Sept 9., when they take on Southwest.