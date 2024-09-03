Skip to Content
Gila Ridge Golf narrowly drops road match to Lake Havasu

Some solid performances from the Hawks still wasn't enough for the win, but did provide encouraging signs for the rest of the season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge golf dropped their Tuesday road match to Lake Havasu 175-179.

Despite the loss, the Hawks had some individual showings that should provide encouragement for the rest of the season.

In his varsity debut, sophomore Trent Caudle shot a 42 on the day, good for a tie of third overall alongside junior Gavin Schrieber.

Junior Trent Karvoski placed in fourth, shooting a 42.

The Hawks will be back in action next Tuesday, when they take on the Somerton Toros at the Mesa Del Sol golf course.

