YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - How the Antelope Rams football team is looking to continue their strong start to the season, and who we'll have next as our prep football previews continue.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.