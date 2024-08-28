England soccer coach to speak at Imperial High School

The event could provide players in the Imperial Valley a chance to play soccer overseas, just as three others have already gone on to do

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Soccer players in the Imperial Valley, have you ever thought of playing the beautiful game overseas?

Well an opportunity may not be out of reach, as Macclesfield FC Soccer Academy will be holding an informational session at Imperial High School.

It's going down on Sept 5 at 5:00 p.m.

Macclesfield FC already features three players from Imperial, including former tigers Paulo Lizarde, Enrique Guerra, and Lucas Mora.

The event will feature head coach of Macclesfield and head of international recruitment Nathan Bibby.

It will all be free to attend for players, parents, and coaches.