Gila Ridge volleyball boosters looking for local businesses to support their team

The Hawks Booster Club is launching their campaign to raise money for the team, and those who help will get bonuses in return

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Several volleyball teams from throughout the Yuma area made their way to The Hawks Nest at Gila Ridge on Thursday.

A preseason meet to get players ready for the season was held at the home of the Hawks, who are hoping local businesses can also help out with their upcoming campaign.

The Hawks Booster Club is currently taking donations to raise money for team equipment and other various costs.

Club president Joely Beck says some businesses have already gone above and beyond.

"We have sponsorships starting at 100 dollars, and some businesses are being very generous and giving us $1000 dollar donations," Beck said.

Those donations are considered tax deductible as well, but Beck also mentioned one more benefit to businesses helping as well.

"We are in turn ordering a banner for them and hanging the banner throughout the entire season," Beck said.

For those actually being helped, like junior varsity player Riley Beck, the money makes an impact that doesn't go unnoticed.

"It means the world to us to have anybody that can sponsor us we really truly appreciate any donations, whether it's five dollars to $20, it doesn't matter," Riley said.

Beck also explains how a donation can properly be sent to earn the tax deduction.

"They can do it directly to the school, and they can ear tag it for Gila Ridge volleyball through the district," Beck said.

To see donation costs and find out more info, you can read the official Hawks Booster Club newsletter here: