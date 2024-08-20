San Pasqual Warriors gear up for upcoming season

SAN PASQUAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Pasqual Warriors are hoping for big things behind second year head coach Miguel Rivas.

San Pasqual Warrior's head football coach Miguel Rivas is hoping that with more time with the team they can see a major improvement going into the year and get his first win as head coach.

“I’m trying to get these kids to understand that a lot of the football games are won in the offseason and in the weight room," said Coach Rivas.

Coach Rivas, now in his second year, hopes to instill a culture of commitment

“I got some seniors that say they never lifted weights for football before so think about a six foot five 325 pound guy that’s never lifted weights for the football program you know except for this past offseason, if he would’ve had a full four years in the weight room there’s no telling how good he could have been," said Coach Rivas.

After completing his first full offseason with the team, Coach Rivas knows leadership will have to come from reps and practicing together.

“The experience, playing against dudes that are bigger than me now I’m playing against dudes my age so I feel like I’ve been waiting for this," said Isaiah Martinez, a Junior wide receiver and safety on the team.

“I feel like I can get better as time goes on and that me being a varsity players it shows me that I have to take a bigger roll than everybody else and have more responsibility," continued Devin Golding, a sophomore wide receiver and running back.

Both have been playing varsity football since their freshmen year.

Martinez is a two way player lining up on both offense and defense, he's says he doesn't mind playing both ways.

“It’s good for my conditioning you know I never get off the field so like I’ve been waiting for it," said Martinez.

With such a limited roster the Warriors will depend on Martinez and the discovery of more swiss army knives buried somewhere on the roster.

“We have a small team right now a lot of different players play different positions," Erick Alexander Acuna.

One of those hidden gems is Erick Acuna who lines up all over on offense and also has duties on defense.

Despite being such a small team, putting in a lot of work on both sides of the ball, Acuna says the bond of brotherhood is strong.

“They’re the best, they’re leaders, everybody gets my back, I have everybody’s back, and they’re the best friends I could ever have," said Acuna.

The Warriors haven't tallied multiple wins in a season since 2017, this year, with a new Warrior way, head coach Rivas hopes to change that.

“Improve, win some games bring home that Telegraph Pass trophy, that elusive win from Antelope, Hector Ramirez I know you’re out there I love you but we’re coming for that trophy this year man," said Coach Rivas.

San Pasqual kicks off their season on the road at Pinon High School on Saturday, August 31.