Kofa Kings prepare for the upcoming 2024-25 season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The last time Kofa flirted with a winning record came in 2016 when the Kings finished 5-5

The last time the Kofa Kings finished a football season with multiple wins was back in 2017.

This season, head coach Pablo Cota is hoping for something in between.

“Anything from last year we just got to move it on to this year forget about what happened last year," said coach Cota.

Coach Cota started off as the freshman football coach, but now, enters his third season as varsity head coach.

“Seeing those freshmen when they first got to Kofa and then seeing them now as Juniors and the way that they’ve gotten here the dedication they put in those have been those have been the core guys all summer out here," said Coach Cota.

In fact, it was Coach Cota, in his first season as King's head coach, who led the kings to their last victory, snapping that 39 game losing streak.

“It’s just like that’s my team this is my school like it means the world to me having broken that stigma of oh 39, there’s going to be 40, no it ended at 39 and we’re moving forward from there," said Coach Cota all those years ago.

Pictures from Joe Daily from the day the Kings won their last game.

That moment is now a mere memory as Cota and the Kings look to continue to right the ship.

“We’re in the right place I mean the coaching staff this year has helped out tremendously," said Coach Cota.

Steven knoll, one of two seniors on the team says having Cota throughout his high school football career has helped him grow into the player he is today.

“When I started out I was like I didn’t know what to do I never played football before I was like got to learn, and coach Cota helped me push myself to be better like when I started I didn’t know how to get in a stance, now I’m starting o-line leader," said Knoll.

Knoll reflects on two key concepts that so far have paced the offseason, consistency and having fun.

“All the players that start and come every day and put in the all the work and that try their best have always been in my eyes have always put out more than they’ve taken in," said Knoll.

Fellow senior and inside linebacker Isaac Sscobar says despite the losses, the young players on the team need to have a chip on their shoulder and not care about what happened in the past

“Just keep your head up and keep working…. don’t worry about how big you are how small you are, how fast you are, how slow you are, just work hard," said Escobar.

Now in his third season but second full season, Coach Cota shares some of the biggest differences he's seen so far.

“A lot more experience coming into this year those sophomores that are juniors that stuck with it all summer long got stronger got smarter and learned the game of football," said Coach Cota.

The Kings will look to snap their 15-game losing streak on the road in the season opener at Fountain Hills on Friday, August 23rd.