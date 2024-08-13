Arizona Western men’s soccer ranked third nationally in preseason poll

The Matadors are primed for another big year after falling short in the NJCAA semi-final last year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College men's soccer is gearing up for another big season.

Following their run that earned them a top overall seen in the NJCAA national tournament last year, the Mats are already hoping for a similar run for their upcoming campaign.

In Monday's NJCAA national poll, AWC was ranked third overall in the country.

For more on the ranking, you can read Arizona Western's release here.