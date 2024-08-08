A look ahead to Arizona Western Volleyball’s upcoming season

The Lady Mats narrowly missed out on a national tournament berth this year, but with several new faces on the squad, they're aiming higher this year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While last year was a good one for Arizona Western Volleyball, It didn’t quite end how they wanted.



A-Dub would end up losing at home in their district final matchup to the College of Southern Idaho.



This season, head coach Lorayne Chandler believes the Lady Mats are primed to go much further.

“I certainly think the girls are up for the challenge, and they’re ready to make their stamp at the national tournament this year,”



To make that stamp the team will rely on a lot of fresh faces, as the lady mats had seven players from last year’s team move on to new programs.



“It does make it a trial for us to then bring in new kids, so we spend our offseason working on bringing in good quality players,” Chandler said.



This year’s squad features seven new first-year players, and two sophomore transfers.



Among those players will be incoming freshman Larrynn Joesph-Rodrigues, who will be one of three players on the roster from Hawaii.



With those teammates from her home state, it's something that's made the adjustment to Yuma much better.



“Like eventually it gets easier, you get comfortable with everyone, meeting new people, you get comfortable and meet new friends, they’re gonna help,” Joesph-Rodrigues said.



One of the other hawaiians will be sophomore Ma’o Lauhingoa, who had 164 kills last season.

Despite 2023 ending with disappointment, she says it was more about what she could take away from the heartbreak .



“Last year was a lesson learned, but throughout my season’s that I’ve played, it’s not winning and losing, you either win or you learn from your mistakes,” Lauhingoa said.



To get things going in 2024, AWC will have as good a set up as they could hope for, with five straight games at home.



“Getting the girls an opportunity to show up at the house, that means a lot to us and so getting to be able to see all the new fans come in and meet the girls, I think that’s gonna be a good kick off to the rest of our season for sure,” Chandler said.