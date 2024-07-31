From a King to a Criminal, former Kofa volleyball star Ponce now head coach at Yuma

Following a year as an assistant on the Crims staff, the four-year varsity player from Kofa will now take over the Yuma program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The rivalry between Yuma and Kofa is well documented, but it wasn't a factor stopping former Kings volleyball player Isabel Ponce from taking a head coaching promotion with Yuma.

Ponce was named the Criminals head coach back in spring of last year, and is now gearing up for her first season at the helm.

Following a year as an assistant under now former head coach Tiffany Arriola, Ponce says the familiarity with the players will help her.

"I think the relationships that I built last year are definitely going to help in this postion because you gain that sense of trust with the girls," Ponce said.

Sharing the news of her promotion was something that got a good reception from her players as well.

"A lot of my girls did have positive reaction so that's good, it made me excited, looking forward to the upcoming season," Ponce said.

Yuma's first game of the season will be on Aug 29, against Ponce's former team, Kofa, at home.