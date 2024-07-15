Yuma’s Z’yah Wilson takes bronze in national flag football competition

Z'yah Wilson was among 100 kids across the country selected to play in Los Angeles, and now she'll be bringing a medal back to the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The USA 2024 National Team Select Bowl in Los Angeles brought together 100 of the top flag football players from around the country.

Yuma's Z'yah Wilson was among those selected, and now she'll be bringing back a medal to her hometown.

Wilson's team placed third overall at the tournament, which took place at Dignity Health Sports Park and CSU Dominguez Hills.

The accomplishment was one that initially disappointed the competitive Wilson, but overtime she came to realize exactly what she had accomplished.

"To see the different people, and the levels that we were at, it was ok to get third, because these girls have been playing since like 2021, 2022," Wilson said.

For context, Wilson has only been playing since last year, when she joined the Yuma Catch and Go team.

In addition to the on-field work she got in, the camp also gave her the chance to make connections with players from around the country.

"I feel like I really made some lifelong friendships, it was fun to play with girls who know what they're doing and know how to play, and have the same love for the game as I do," Wilson said.

Next up for Wilson will be rejoining her club team in Phoenix, but she will also remain involved with Catch and Go.

"(Catch and Go) is a big part of my success and my journey so I will still be running with them," Wilson said.