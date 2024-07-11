Yuma area high school baseball stars given a day to remember by the Diamondbacks

Five of Yuma County's best baseball players who made the Arizona RBI squad were recognized pregame, and were given a priceless experience in the process

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Five of Yuma County's best high school baseball players got a day they'll never forget in Phoenix on Thursday.



The five players were recently selected to the Arizona Diamondbacks RBI team, which features the best high school players from around the state



The five players selected from the previous Yuma team were Cibola’s Andrugh Yee, Gila Ridge’s Caleb Rosado, and San Luis’ Cesar Chavira, Juan Pablo Chavez, and Ernesto Vizcarra.



They’ve been in Phoenix all week practicing for the upcoming RBI tournament, where they’ll play other teams from Washington, Hawaii, and California.



Today their squad was honored before the Major League DBacks took on the Atlanta Braves.



The players also got a surprise visit from 2023 National League rookie of the year Corbin Carroll.



Who gave the team custom jerseys and autographed items, a moment that left Rosado shocked.



“I mean I was speechless I mean he’s a guy anyone can look up to, a great person a great player and you know you aspire to be like that,” Rosado said.



After the surprise, the players got to watch the Major Leaguers warm up, then got a meet and greet with the rest of Arizona’s stars.

For Vizcarra, he remained thankful to those who gave him this chance.



“It made my dream come true, getting my own locker and everything, I'm very excited and I’m very thankful to James Kuzniak who gave us the opportunity," Vizcarra said.



One of the other sidewinders, Cesar Chavira, was happy to be totally immersed in a Major League environment for the day.



“It’s been a great experience I love just anything that has to be involved with baseball, I just love it, and to actually be with the DBacks, it’s a blessing,” Chavira said.



For Cibola star Andrugh Yee, the chance to represent Yuma has been important as well.



Something that has brought his fellow teammates and coach from the town closer together.



“I mean it’s huge, coming from a small town like that, especially with five guys with me, I think it’s awesome, and we’re sharing a bond that I think we’ll continue to do further in our careers,” Yee said.

The team will begin west regional play on July 18 in Seattle, WA.