Gila Ridge wrestling to host camp featuring Arizona State coaches
The Hawks wrestling club is bringing in Sun Devils head coach Zeke Jones to help local stars improve their skills
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local wrestlers will have a chance to learn from some of the top coaches in the state in July.
Arizona State head coach Zeke Jones and assistant coach Lee Pritts will join a camp with Gila Ridge on July 23 and 24.
The event goes from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is open to all ages, with a cost of $125 per wrestler.
Registration is due by July 16, the link to do so can be found here.