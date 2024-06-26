Skip to Content
Gila Ridge wrestling to host camp featuring Arizona State coaches

KYMA
today at 5:06 PM
Published 6:00 PM

The Hawks wrestling club is bringing in Sun Devils head coach Zeke Jones to help local stars improve their skills

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local wrestlers will have a chance to learn from some of the top coaches in the state in July.

Arizona State head coach Zeke Jones and assistant coach Lee Pritts will join a camp with Gila Ridge on July 23 and 24.

The event goes from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is open to all ages, with a cost of $125 per wrestler.

Registration is due by July 16, the link to do so can be found here.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

