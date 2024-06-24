Yuma pro fighter Erick Gutierrez wins via TKO for seventh career victory

Once again fighting in front of the home crowd, Gutierrez earned his third career win via knock out

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Erick Gutierrez with another fight on Saturday June 22, and once again, it was another victory.

Gutierrez took down Antonio Millan via TKO in the second round.

The win is the seventh for Gutierrez, bringing his record to 7-1, and his third career win via knock out.

Erick talked to KYMA before the fight on Friday June 21, saying he was hoping this fight could help propel him to a higher profile fight.