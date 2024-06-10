Gila Ridge hosting first Desert Southwest Summer League for boys basketball

Bringing together teams from both sides of the area, Hawks head coach Andre Simmons hopes the event will continue to grow every year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For most off-seasons, high school basketball programs in the Desert Southwest have to travel to face any competition.

However, this year, 13 local programs are coming together to hold the first local offseason tournament for the area.

The Desert Southwest Summer League is currently underway at Gila Ridge High School.

Hawks head coach Andre Simmons organized the event with the goal of a cost effective, and competitive way for programs in the area to prepare for next year.

"We all get to get the work in without having to spend a lot of money to go to Phoenix, San Diego, (Los Angeles) those kinds of things," Simmons said.

In addition to the Hawks, the teams participating include Yuma, Kofa, Cibola, San Luis, Antelope, San Pasqual, Harvest Preparatory Academy, Calexico, Central, Brawley, and Vincent Memorial.

"Everybody needs to work, and it's good that we have different teams we get to play against," Simmons said.

To see the full standings, you can check it out here.