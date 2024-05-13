Skip to Content
Sports

CIF San Diego Section playoffs underway, what games are happening this week

By
Published 11:49 PM

Plenty of teams from the Imperial Valley will begin their quests towards San Diego Section championships

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Several teams out of Imperial County will be in various CIF San Diego Section championship tournaments.

Here's a look at who will open up their postseason this week.

Baseball

Division III

  • #5 Brawley vs #12 Ramona
  • #2 Southwest and #4 Calexico have first round byes, will each play Wednesday at home

Division IV

  • #3 Imperial has first round bye, will play Wednesday at home

Division V-AA

  • #7 Vincent Memorial vs St. Joseph's Academy
  • #9 Calipatria at #8 Liberty Charter

Softball

Division II

  • #8 Brawley vs #9 Clairemont
  • #5 Calexico vs Bayfront Charter
  • #1 Imperial has first round bye

Division III

  • #10 Southwest at #7 Grossmont

Division V-AA

  • Vincent Memorial vs Victory Christian Academy at Southwestern College
Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content