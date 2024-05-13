CIF San Diego Section playoffs underway, what games are happening this week

Plenty of teams from the Imperial Valley will begin their quests towards San Diego Section championships

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Several teams out of Imperial County will be in various CIF San Diego Section championship tournaments.

Here's a look at who will open up their postseason this week.

Baseball

Division III

#5 Brawley vs #12 Ramona

#2 Southwest and #4 Calexico have first round byes, will each play Wednesday at home

Division IV

#3 Imperial has first round bye, will play Wednesday at home

Division V-AA

#7 Vincent Memorial vs St. Joseph's Academy

#9 Calipatria at #8 Liberty Charter

Softball

Division II

#8 Brawley vs #9 Clairemont

#5 Calexico vs Bayfront Charter

#1 Imperial has first round bye

Division III

#10 Southwest at #7 Grossmont

Division V-AA