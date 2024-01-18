Kofa boys hoops outlasts Youngker

Kofa boys basketball takes down Youngker ahead of showdown against Cibola.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Elijah Braveheart scored 18 points to lead the Kofa Kings to a 57-50 victory over the Youngker Roughriders at Rillos Gym on Thursday.

Kofa moves to 7-5. Youngker drops to 5-5.

For Kofa, Braveheart scored the 18 points and had 12 rebounds.

Calvin Barber scored 11 and had 11 boards.

Devin Diaz chipped in with 11 points.

Kofa will host cross town rival Cibola on Friday.