Yuma boys hoops stays undefeated, takes down Kofa 66-52

The Criminals fought off a tough Kofa squad to get to 7-0 on the year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma boys basketball (7-0) defeated Kofa (4-5) 66-52 at home on Friday night.

The Kings were able to keep things somewhat close for the first three quarters, even getting as close as a ten point deficit.

However, the Crims ended up pulling away in the fourth to get the win.

Friday's victory keeps Yuma perfect so far on the season, they'll look to stay undefeated when they face Gila Ridge on Monday Jan 8.