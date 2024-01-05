Kofa girls hoops falls to Buckeye Union at home

It was a tough night for the Lady Kings, who lost in blowout fashion at Rillos Gym

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa girls basketball (2-5) lost 58-20 against Buckeye Union (6-1) at home on Thursday night.

While the Lady Kings were able to keep things close initially, it was a rough night the rest of the way.

The Hawks used a strong full court press to clamp the Lady Kings, and it worked, resulting in Kofa's lowest point total so far this season.

The Lady Kings will look to bounce back when they face their old rival Yuma on Friday Jan 5.