Shamrocks’ Amanda Wiley scores 1000th career point

One of the best players in the program has cemented her place in its history, all in just her junior year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's an accomplishment only few can achieve, and for those who do its a feat that will have to wait until their senior year.

For Yuma Catholic girls basketball's Amanda Wiley, she didn't have to wait as long, reaching the milestone of 1000 points on Tuesday night in the Shamrocks game against Odyssey Institute.

"I definitely wouldn't be here without all the support from my teammates, my coaches, my family, the school too," Wiley said.

While the feat is impressive, it's not one Wiley will dwell on, only hoping for more throughout the rest of her career.

"It's definitely an achievement this early in my career, I'm going to build on it, kind of just keep moving forward," Wiley said.

The rest of Yuma Catholic had a great night as well, taking down Odyssey Institute 39-7 for their eighth win of the season.

Seven points is also the least points they've allowed this year.

The Shamrocks will next be in action on the road when they face Parker on the road on Jan 4.