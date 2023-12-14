Kofa boys soccer dominates again, beats Gila Ridge 8-0 on the road

The Kings continued their undefeated start to the season with another offensive clinic to get their eighth win of the year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa boys soccer (8-0) defeated Gila Ridge (2-4) 8-0 on Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Kings looked dominant once again on both sides of the pitch, earning their third straight clean sheet.

Offense was also on display for Kofa, as five goals in the first half set the tone early.

Four more goals in the second half would lead the officials to call the game early with about four and a half minutes to go.

Thursday's game was the third time this season the Kings have won by a score of 8-0.

Kofa's next game however could be their biggest test of the year so far, as they'll welcome in San Luis (4-0-1) to Irv Pallack Field on Jan 4.