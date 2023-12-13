Yuma Catholic boys hoops unloads, beats Tonopah Valley 92-23 at home

The Shamrocks dominated on both ends of the floor to earn their third win of the season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic boys basketball (3-1) defeated Tonopah Valley (2-5) in a 92-23 drubbing at home on Wednesday night.

The Shamrocks wasted no time finding their stride, as they jumped out to a 19-0 lead in the first quarter.

In fact, it would end up being a 23-7 lead at the end of the first for Yuma Catholic.

Wednesday's win gives the Rocks their biggest win in terms of point margin so far this season.

The Rocks will look to take their impressive start with them to Las Vegas, where they will participate in the Tarkanian Classic from Dec 18-21.