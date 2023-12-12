Garcia scores stunner as Kofa soccer beats Cibola
Kofa boys soccer beats Cibola at home to stay perfect on the season.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Kofa Kings defeated the Cibola Raiders 2-0 at Irv Pallack Field on Tuesday.
Kofa moves to 3-0. Cibola falls to 0-2.
Nolan Garcia scored a stunning goal in the first half to give the Kings a 1-0 lead. Kofa would double their advantage in the second half to secure the 2-0 win.
On Thursday, Kofa will host Gila Ridge. On Friday, Cibola plays at Chandler.