Skip to Content
Sports

Garcia scores stunner as Kofa soccer beats Cibola

By
Published 11:11 PM

Kofa boys soccer beats Cibola at home to stay perfect on the season.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Kofa Kings defeated the Cibola Raiders 2-0 at Irv Pallack Field on Tuesday.

Kofa moves to 3-0. Cibola falls to 0-2.

Nolan Garcia scored a stunning goal in the first half to give the Kings a 1-0 lead. Kofa would double their advantage in the second half to secure the 2-0 win.

On Thursday, Kofa will host Gila Ridge. On Friday, Cibola plays at Chandler.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content