Yuma boys hoops stays perfect, beats San Luis 73-33

The Criminals continue to impress to begin the season, as they take down a county rival in the Sidewinders at the Palace

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma boys basketball (4-0) defeated San Luis (0-5) at home on Thursday night.

The Criminals have continued to impress to start the season, at they continue to maintain their top spot in the 4A Skyline division.

It was a dominant performance from start to finish for Yuma, as they ended up winning by their biggest margin of the season so far.

Yuma's next game will be perhaps the most important of the young season, when they take on fellow undefeated Kofa on Dec 12.