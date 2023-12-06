Skip to Content
First annual girls wrestling jamboree held at Warrior Gym

Girl's wrestling teams from around the Yuma area competed at the first girls wrestling jamboree

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The first annual girls wrestling jamboree was held on Tuesday. It was organized by Yuma Catholic and held at Warrior Gym. Yuma Catholic, San Pasqual, Yuma, Cibola, Gila Ridge, Kofa, Antelope, Somerton, and Parker all competed in a series of matches. 

"Girls wrestling is growing big and bigger by the day," Yuma Catholic head coach Shawn Doerr said. "I have been pushing for girls wrestling. last year i had two girls this year i have five. So, it is actually growing for all the schools, so it is a huge growing thing."

Some standouts from the event were: Yuma Catholic's Khyla Lipumano, Gila Ridge's Kennedy Farrar, Yuma's Divina Diaz Rios, Kofa's Ella Limon, and Valentina Chavolla.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

