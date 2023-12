Kofa girls soccer moves to 2-0 after routing Yuma at home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arlene Meza scored four goals to lead the Kofa Kings to a 10-0 victory over the Yuma Criminals at Irv Pallack Field on Tuesday.

Kofa is now 2-0. Yuma falls to 0-2.

Both squads will be playing a tournament this weekend. Kofa will face Palo Verde first. Yuma will play Cibola.