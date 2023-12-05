Kofa boys soccer keeps up great start, defeats Yuma to get to 5-0 on the season

The Kings took down their biggest rival thanks to hat tricks from both Nolan Garcia and Aaron Sullivan

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Last season, Kofa boys soccer appeared to be one of the best teams in the 5A division.

So far this year, it appears the Kings (5-0) will once again be primed for plenty of success.

Kofa took down their crosstown rival Yuma (0-3) 8-2 on Tuesday night, looking dominant on both ends of the field.

The Kings jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the first half, scoring four more in the second to shut the door on the Criminals.

Seniors Aaron Sullivan and Nolan Garcia each came through with a hat trick for Kofa, while sophomores Antonio Andrade and Leonel Rodriguez-Ulloa also each had a goal of their own.

Kofa will have a chance to make it 6-0 when they take on Crimson on Friday Dec 8.