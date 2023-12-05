Kofa boys basketball stays undefeated, takes down Copper Canyon 46-45

In what was Kofa's toughest test of the season so far, sophomore Jayven Wynn came through with clutch free throws to give the Kings their third straight win

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa boys basketball (3-0) narrowly avoided their first loss of the season, as they beat Copper Canyon (2-4) at Rillos Gym on Monday night.

It initially appeared as though the Kings would run away with another game, as they jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the first quarter.

However, that lead quickly evaporated as the Aztecs would go on to tie the game just over two minutes later.

Things would remain close until the final buzzer.

Kofa sophomore Jayven Wynn ultimately proved to be the hero, as he would get fouled on a three-point attempt with two seconds left.

Wynn then made two of three free throws to give the Kings a 46-45 lead, which would eventually be the final score.

Senior Calvin Barber was also a key contributor for Kofa, earning a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Junior Elijah Braveheart contributed a double-double of his own, with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Monday's win could be part of a collision course with Kofa's biggest rival, the Yuma Criminals, who also won on Monday to get to 3-0.

Kofa's next game will be on Friday Dec 8, when they face Willow Canyon at home.

Should the Kings win that game, it could make for an intriguing matchup of undefeated teams on Dec 12 when Kofa hosts Yuma, assuming the Criminals win their next matchup.