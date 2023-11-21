Cibola girls basketball drops home opener, falls 58-35 to Dobson

Following a loss in their season opener on Monday, the Raiders are off to their first 0-2 start since the 2018-19 season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola girls basketball (0-2) dropped their home opener on Tuesday night, losing to Dobson (1-0) 58-35.

The Raiders were able to keep things somewhat close to start, only being down by eight at the end of the first quarter.

However, things quickly got out of hand as Cibola found themselves down 15 at the end of the first half.

Senior Sierra Bomhower led the Raiders in scoring with 11 points.

Cibola will look to get their first win of the year when they face Chandler on the road on Thursday, Nov 30.