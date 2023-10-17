Diamondbacks fall two games behind Phillies in the NLCS

The Phillies rout the Diamondbacks to take a 2-0 lead in the NLCS.

PHILADELPHIA (KYMA, KECY) - Kyle Schwarber hit two home runs to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 10-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the NLCS at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday.

The Phillies take a 2-0 series lead.

Trea Turner got things started for Philadelphia in the first inning with a solo home run off of Merrill Kelly. Schwarber added to the lead with a solo home run in the third. Schwarber would go yard once again for his third homer of the series, making it 3-0 in the sixth. The Phillies would add on three more runs in the sixth and dominate the rest of the way winning 10-0.

For Philadelphia, Aaron Nola pitched six innings, striking out seven without giving up a run.

Schwarber was 2 for 3 with the two home runs.

For Arizona, Kelly pitched 5.2 innings, striking out six and giving up four earned runs.

The series will head to Chase Field on Thursday for Game 3. Brandon Pfaadt will be on the mound for Arizona. Ranger Suarez will start for Philadelphia.