Central flag football takes down Southwest in girls version of El Centro city championship

today at 12:14 AM
The Spartans was able to gut out a victory over the Eagles for their their eighth win of the season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Central flag football (8-6) defeated Southwest (4-11) by a score of 20-14 at home on Tuesday night.

It was a close victory for the Spartans, who's biggest play likely came with a big pick six from senior DB Jarethzy Lopez in the first half to put them up 14-0.

Central's next game will come on Thursday Oct 12 against Holtville on the road.

Meanwhile, Southwest's next game will be on the same day, but at home against Brawley.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

