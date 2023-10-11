Central flag football takes down Southwest in girls version of El Centro city championship

The Spartans was able to gut out a victory over the Eagles for their their eighth win of the season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Central flag football (8-6) defeated Southwest (4-11) by a score of 20-14 at home on Tuesday night.

It was a close victory for the Spartans, who's biggest play likely came with a big pick six from senior DB Jarethzy Lopez in the first half to put them up 14-0.

Central's next game will come on Thursday Oct 12 against Holtville on the road.

Meanwhile, Southwest's next game will be on the same day, but at home against Brawley.