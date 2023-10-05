Southwest girls flag football snaps losing streak against Holtville

Next week, Southwest is at Central. Holtville is home against Brawley.

Southwest snaps a seven game losing streak and improves to 4-11. Holtville drops to 0-11.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Southwest Eagles defeated the Holtville Vikings 14-0 at Eagle Field on Thursday.

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.