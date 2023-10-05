Southwest girls flag football snaps losing streak against Holtville
Southwest gets back to winning ways after seven losses in a row, beating Holtville at home.
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Southwest Eagles defeated the Holtville Vikings 14-0 at Eagle Field on Thursday.
Southwest snaps a seven game losing streak and improves to 4-11. Holtville drops to 0-11.
For Southwest, Kayla Navar scored a touchdown on a double reverse.
Next week, Southwest is at Central. Holtville is home against Brawley.