Calexico girls flag football outlasts Imperial on the road

Calexico holds off a late comeback attempt from Imperial to improve to 11-2.

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Giovanna Ortiz threw for 268 yards and 4 touchdowns to lead the Calexico Bulldogs to a 28-20 victory over the Imperial Tigers on Thursday.

Calexico moves to 11-2. Imperial falls to 6-7.

At halftime, the Bulldogs led 21-0. In the second half Imperial scored to straight touchdowns to cut the score to 21-14. Then Ortiz hit Paola Nicole Cruz for a long touchdown. Imperial responded with a rushing touchdown from Addison Clark. Calexico would hold on to win 28-20.

For Calexico, Cruz had 2 touchdown receptions.

For Imperial, Hannah Johnson and Giselle Carrillo each threw a touchdown.

Next Wednesday, Calexico plays at Vincent Memorial. Next Monday, Imperial will play at Vincent Memorial.