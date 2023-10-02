Skip to Content
Sports

Holtville volleyball takes down San Luis in straight sets for 16th win of the season

By
October 2, 2023 9:34 PM
Published 9:36 PM

It was a dominant night for the Vikings, especially in the third set, where Holtville jumped out to a 11-1 lead - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Holtville volleyball (16-13) defeated the Sidewinders (1-10) on Tuesday night in San Luis.

The Vikings were dominant from start to finish, winning in straight sets.

Holtville now only has four games left this season, as they currently sit at third place in the Imperial Valley League with a record of 2-2 in those matchups.

They'll have a chance to improve on that record in their next matchup, as they face Central on Thursday Oct 5.

Meanwhile San Luis is still in search of their second win on the season.

The Sidewinders will have a long layover before their next match, as they'll face McClintock at home on Tuesday Oct 10.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content