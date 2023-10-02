Holtville volleyball takes down San Luis in straight sets for 16th win of the season

It was a dominant night for the Vikings, especially in the third set, where Holtville jumped out to a 11-1 lead - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Holtville volleyball (16-13) defeated the Sidewinders (1-10) on Tuesday night in San Luis.

The Vikings were dominant from start to finish, winning in straight sets.

Holtville now only has four games left this season, as they currently sit at third place in the Imperial Valley League with a record of 2-2 in those matchups.

They'll have a chance to improve on that record in their next matchup, as they face Central on Thursday Oct 5.

Meanwhile San Luis is still in search of their second win on the season.

The Sidewinders will have a long layover before their next match, as they'll face McClintock at home on Tuesday Oct 10.