Wisconsin bar to continue to pay for tab if Jets lose after Aaron Rodgers injury

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - If you thought the offer itself is kind of petty, you should've heard the people here when Aaron Rodgers got hurt in the first quarter.

People at Jack's American Pub filled both the lower and upper levels of the bar, and they have been rooting hard for the Buffalo Bills to defeat the New York Jets as they want to drink for free. However, after Monday night's football game, that's not what happened.

The staff at Jack's knew offering to pay everyone's tab would lead to a surge of Wisconsinites.

"We have all hands on deck. We did pre-shift meetings, we talked, just, trying to look at it from every angle and get out ahead of it," said Ryan Cooke, Director of Operations/Owner of Jack's.

Playbook

Jack's even has a playbook for the "Jets Lose, You Win" promotion. Tabs open 15 minutes before kickoff. However, the offer does not apply to pitchers, food, or top-shelf liquor.

"We've been in the bar industry a long time. We were able to put together just a couple limitations, but still keep it as open as possible," Cooke explained.

For some fans, there's strategy too.

"I think if the Bills are winning early, we'll just stay steady, but if the Jets have a big lead, I'll probably tone it down," said Nicki Dower, a Milwaukee resident.

For others, win or lose, they're here to booze.

"I came here aggressive. I'm gonna start drinking heavy. I don't care what the score is," said Michael Steggeman, another Milwaukee resident.

"All game, we're gonna drink. No matter who's winning, we're just gonna keep going," said one Milwaukee resident.

Other rules

Another condition is Aaron Rodgers must start the game, but the rules say nothing about him having to finish it.

So, there's a loud roar when Rodgers leaves the game hurt in the first quarter. The fans say it's nothing personal.

"I'm not necessarily opposed to Rodgers, but tonight, I'm thinking with my wallet instead," Steggeman shared.

Still, some say they'll be flying high regardless of the outcome because, after Sunday's game as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears in a 38-20 victory, they're in love.

"I think we can work around that, especially after Jordan Love's performance [on Sunday], I'm not too down in the dumps after that," said Joe Bie another Milwaukee resident.

National attention

For the rest of the season, Jack's is keeping this offer going for every game, as long as the Jets don't play at the same time as the Packers.

As the schedule currently stands, this offer will stand for another 12 games.

If the Jets do lose, the owners consider it a marketing expense. One that's paying off since they have already been getting national attention.

According to CBS Sports, it has been confirmed that Aaron Rodgers suffered a tear in his Achilles tendon. Rodgers will be out for the remainder of the season.