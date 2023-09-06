Brawley volleyball takes down Yuma Catholic to continue impressive start to season
As the Wildcats celebrated Grandparents Night at the Bob Farrell Athletic Complex, Brawley continued what has been an eye-opening beginning to the season
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley volleyball created a new tradition on Tuesday night at the Bob Farrell Athletic Complex, as the Wildcats celebrated 'Grandparents Night.'
A pre-game ceremony was held in which players gave their grandparents flowers, then embracing them in the stands.
The Wildcats then gave the grandparents a show with a win over the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks in four sets.
In the first set, Brawley jumped out to a quick 11-5 lead, which they eventually rode to a 25-14 set win.
Yuma Catholic then fought back with a tightly contested win in the second set, winning 25-19.
However, Brawley would then pull away with the next two sets to take it 3-1.
The Wildcats are now out to a 13-5 start to the season, meanwhile Yuma Catholic get to a record of 0-3.
Brawley's next game will come at home against Holtville on Sept 7.
Yuma Catholic's next matchup will come against a different Imperial County rival, when the Imperial Tigers come to Yuma also on Sept 7.