Merrill Kelly strikes out 12 as D-backs take opener against Rockies

The Arizona Diamondbacks win the series opener against the Colorado Rockies 4-2.

PHOENIX, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Merrill Kelly (11-6) struck out a career-high 12 batters to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Monday.

The Diamondbacks move to 71-67. The Rockies drop to 50-87.

In the third inning, Corbin Carrol gave Arizona the lead with an RBI triple. In the fourth, Jace Peterson hit an RBI double that scored two runs making it 4-0. Colorado scored a run in the fifth and one in the ninth, courtesy of a Hunter Goodman and an Elias Diaz RBI. However, the Diamondbacks would hang on to win with Paul Sewald getting his 30th save of the season.

For Arizona, Kelly struck out 12 batters and gave up one run in seven innings pitched, before being removed due to a hamstring pull.

The Diamondbacks remain tied with the Cincinnati Reds for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

For Colorado, Peter Lambert (3-6) struck out five and gave up four earned runs in six innings on the mound.

Tomorrow the two NL West teams will go at it again in the second game of the three game series.