Skip to Content
Sports

Central girls volleyball takes down Yuma Catholic

By
Published 11:17 PM

The Central Spartans took down the visiting Yuma Catholic Shamrocks tonight.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Central Spartans (5-1) hosted the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks (0-0) tonight in El Centro.

The Spartans would win the first two sets 25-18 and 25-13. They would then complete the dominant sweep in the third set 25-12.

For Yuma Catholic, Eva Garcia had 9 kills and Arianna Olea finished with 8 assists. Laniee Clarke had 5 digs.

The Spartans move to (6-1) and will play away at Indio on Monday. Yuma Catholic now sits at (0-1) and hosts Holtville on Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content