Central girls volleyball takes down Yuma Catholic

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Central Spartans (5-1) hosted the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks (0-0) tonight in El Centro.

The Spartans would win the first two sets 25-18 and 25-13. They would then complete the dominant sweep in the third set 25-12.

For Yuma Catholic, Eva Garcia had 9 kills and Arianna Olea finished with 8 assists. Laniee Clarke had 5 digs.

The Spartans move to (6-1) and will play away at Indio on Monday. Yuma Catholic now sits at (0-1) and hosts Holtville on Tuesday.