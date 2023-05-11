Brawley baseball beats Calexico with big day at the plate

The Wildcats used a big fourth inning to come away with the win over their Imperial Valley rival - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley baseball defeated Calexico 7-1 on the road on Wednesday evening.

The regular season is entering is entering its final stretch for both squads, and Wednesday's game provided a nice tune up ahead of a potential playoff run for the Wildcats.

A strong fourth inning helped Brawley to the win.

After loading the bases twice, two wild pitches helped get the Wildcats two runs.