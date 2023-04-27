CBS 13 SPORTS: Kofa and Yuma Catholic stars commit to next level, AWC softball and baseball with big wins over Phoenix
Multiple star athletes made their moves to the next level, and AWC with some big wins out on the diamond, all in Thursday's sportscast
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa girls soccer goalkeeper Marlin Beltran and Yuma Catholic basketball player Reese Sellers sign their letters of intent, and Arizona Western baseball and softball come up with big wins on the diamond, all in Thursday's sportscast.