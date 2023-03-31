Gila Ridge softball with big day at the plate, takes down San Luis 11-0 for third straight win

The Hawks offensive firepower continues to be put on display, this time against local foe San Luis, as Gila Ridge starts to heat up at the right time

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the last month of the season approaches for Gila Ridge softball, the team is beginning to get hot at a great time.

The Hawks won their third straight game on Friday, coming against 6A Desert Southwest division rival San Luis.

San Luis initially kept things close, only being down by three runs after three innings.

However, coming off a 25-run drubbing of Carl Hayden on Wednesday, Gila Ridge continued their wild production at the plate in the bottom of the fourth.

The Hawks scored eight runs to take an 11-0 lead, essentially clinching the game.

Friday's win adds to a rising Gila Ridge resume.

The Hawks are currently ranked at 26th in the AIA Division 6A rankings. To make the state play-in tournament, Gila Ridge needs to be ranked 24th or higher at the end of the season.

These two teams will meet again on Wednesday April 12, with the Sidewinders hosting. The game is also the next on the schedule for both squads.