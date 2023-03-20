Cibola uses offensive onslaught to take down Gila Ridge for second straight game

The Raiders used a five run first inning to propel them to a blowout win on the road against a team they just took down three days prior - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After a 3-2 victory over Gila Ridge back on Friday March 17, the Cibola Raiders came into Monday's road game against the Hawks looking for the same result.

The Raiders wouldn't have to wait long to get to their second straight win over the Hawks, as it came via a mercy rule in five innings.

Cibola came out of the gates swinging, opening up with five runs in the top of the first inning.

Initially, it looked like the Hawks may have had a chance to get back into the game.

A two-run double from Lillyana Price made it a three-run ballgame, giving Gila Ridge a quick answer.

However, those runs would end up being the only scored for the Hawks on the day.

Cibola would add on another three runs in the top of the second to make it 8-2, and didn't look back after that.

The Raiders would also get home runs from Miranda Salcido and Kensie Nakasawa.

Salcido would also be credited with the pitching win.

Cibola will look to make it a third straight win against Gila Ridge when they play them again on Wednesday March 22.

Before looking for revenge against the Raiders, the Hawks will welcome in the Skyline Coyotes on Tuesday March 21.