Cibola baseball gets first win of season, taking down Yuma 2-0

The Raiders and Criminals were both held scoreless through seven innings, but two extra inning runs from Cibola got them their first win of the year - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola baseball defeated Yuma 2-0 in extra innings on Monday night at Doan Field.

The Raiders and Criminals both struggled to score runs through most of the game.

However, two runs in extra innings from Cibola earned them their first win of the year.

Yuma meanwhile is on a two-game losing streak following their 5-0 start to the season.

They'll have a chance to snap the streak when they host the Mojave Thunderbirds on Thursday March 9.

Cibola will next play on Wednesday March 8 on the road against Perry.

