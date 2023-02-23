Skip to Content
February 23, 2023 10:53 PM
Published 11:06 PM

CBS 13 SPORTS: Title chances for Imperial Valley teams, baseball and softball season return to the Desert Southwest

Southwest girls soccer looks to keep their dream season alive, while local athletes make their return to the diamond for baseball and softball season, all in Thursday's sportscast

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Southwest girls soccer looks to capture their first ever CIF San Diego Section title, and baseball and softball seasons are back as multiple teams from across the Desert Southwest meet on the diamond, all in Thursday's sportscast.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

