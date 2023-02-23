CBS 13 SPORTS: Title chances for Imperial Valley teams, baseball and softball season return to the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Southwest girls soccer looks to capture their first ever CIF San Diego Section title, and baseball and softball seasons are back as multiple teams from across the Desert Southwest meet on the diamond, all in Thursday's sportscast.